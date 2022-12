NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.

Police say officers responded to a call about a medical emergency around 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street and arrived to find the child unresponsive. After attempting several life-saving measures, the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the child dead.

NPD detectives were called in. As a result of their investigation, 27-year-old Damian Jewett and 23-year-old Jocelyn Crenshaw were arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Both Jewett and Crenshaw are charged with negligent homicide.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who would like to report suspicious activity is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. Police ask that anyone who may have additional information about this investigation contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3914. They say all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report information anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app or calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All directions remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.