Louisiana couple arrested on animal cruelty and child abuse charges after officials discover’ deplorable living conditions’

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over three weeks ago, deputies were called to the home of 29-year-old Nasheka Lintrice Williams and 32-year-old Joshua D. Kendrick Sr.

At that time, St. John Parish Animal Control alerted the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office about the possibility of cruelty to animals in Reserve.

“Subsequently, officers were called to the home in reference to neglect of juveniles and deplorable living conditions of the home,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The home is located on Terrio Dr.

An investigation ensued and evidence gathered by authorities led them to seek an arrest warrant.

SJBPSO states that “detectives located and collected evidence that Kendrick Sr. and Williams had abused and neglected their children and their animals.”

Kendrick Sr. and Williams were apprehended on Monday, April 5.



Images courtesy of St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kendrick Sr. is facing these charges:

Four counts of cruelty to juveniles (felony)

Four counts of child desertion (misd)

Two counts of improper supervision of a minor by a parent (misd)

Three counts of cruelty to animals – aggravated (felony)

Active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court for charges of cruelty to juveniles, unrelated to this incident.

Williams is currently in the St John the Baptist Parish Jail facing these charges:

Four counts of cruelty to juveniles (felony)

Four counts of child desertion (misd)

Two counts of improper supervision of a minor by a parent (misd)

Three counts of cruelty to animals – aggravated (felony)

The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that if you believe a child is being abused or neglected, call 985-359-8765 or call 911.