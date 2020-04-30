Louisiana Congressional Delegation Requests Disaster Declaration for April 12 Tornado Damage

WASHINGTON (Press Release) – On Wednesday, the Louisiana congressional delegation, led by Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, sent a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Governor John Bel Edwards’ request for a federal disaster declaration for the State of Louisiana as a result of severe storms and tornadoes which impacted a large swath of the state on April 12, 2020.

From U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham, M.D.:

“On April 12, tornadoes and severe weather devastated parts of northern Louisiana, centered around the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish in my congressional district,” said Dr. Abraham. “I appreciate the prompt responses of President Trump and Governor Edwards in marshaling relief resources, and I ask the Administration to give Governor Edwards’ request for a federal disaster declaration the full consideration it deserves.”

From U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.:

“These tornadoes damaged homes and properties across North Louisiana. Resources are already significantly strained due to the coronavirus epidemic. I strongly support this request for emergency funding to help all those affected recover.”

From U.S. Senator John Kennedy:

“Louisianians have lost their homes, businesses, and health as a result of tornadoes that devastated Monroe and other Louisiana communities. I join Governor Edwards in asking for this disaster declaration.”

From U.S. Representative Steve Scalise:

“I support the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration in the aftermath of this month’s severe storms and damaging tornado activity across north Louisiana. I thank the Trump Administration for their continued support in our fight against COVID-19, and encourage the administration to consider this request expeditiously to ensure the families and communities affected by these severe storms can rebuild and recover.”

From U.S. Representative Clay Higgins:

“Recent tornadoes and severe weather caused significant damage to residential and commercial property in Ouachita Parish. We stand with all our friends, neighbors, and families in Northeast Louisiana as they seek to rebuild. We support Louisiana’s request, and I’m hopeful that President Trump will quickly approve federal disaster assistance.”

The text of the letter can her found here.