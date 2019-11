Find out where and when this new business is having its grand opening block party!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/5/19) — Josh Mitchell with Louisiana Catalyst joins us to tell us about a new business in the area that helps start-ups gain the traction they need to be successful.

The business-minded shared workspace Louisiana Catalyst aims to accelerate and grow businesses in north Louisiana, connecting entrepreneurs to the right resources.

Louisiana Catalyst will celebrate its grand opening with a block party this Thursday, November 7, from 4-8 pm on Desiard Street in downtown Monroe .