MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Louisiana Cancer Foundation donated $10,000 to ULM’s Dr. Paul Sylvester’s breast cancer research. With this donation, it brings the total of $147,500 for Dr. Sylvester’s research.

“This is the 16th donation of $10,000 the Louisiana Cancer Foundation has made for Dr. Sylvester’s work,” said James Adams. “As a local cancer foundation with funds raised in our community, it is important that we support our local cancer research.”