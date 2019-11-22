Louisiana author releases yoga/self-help book

Covington, La. (11/22/19)— Louisiana author Nathalie Croix recently released a self-help book entitled Living Life In Light: A Yogi’s Journey, published by LuLu.

Croix has dedicated her life to the healing arts, alternative medicine, yoga, and meditation. She has had four extensive trips to India to study at the Ashtanga Yoga Research Institute, and is the host of her own podcast, Life On Earth.

In her book, Croix presents a host of healing techniques, concepts, and tools that assisted her in her own journeys and day to day life.

“I want readers to apply the many concepts I offer in this book, or maybe even just one or two, and utilize them to not only improve their own lives, but to improve the lives of all others they come into contact with. I hope my book inspires readers to move forward with kindness and compassion.” Nathalie Croix, Author of Living Life In Light: A Yogi’s Journey

