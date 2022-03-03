WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the City of New Orleans lifted their indoor mask mandate. The decision comes after plaintiffs and Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the city because of mandates.

Landry released the following statement:

Perhaps this was about politics after all. After our subpoenas were issued, the mayor had a choice, lift her mandates or face even more public scrutiny, including criticism of her choice to go mask less while requiring others to mask. As a result of her being forced to drop the mandates, our case is no longer on today’s docket. The matter has been continued by the court. I would again like to thank the parents in this case. They chose to stand up and hold their local leaders accountable. Parents know how to best care for their children, not the government. I will continue to stand alongside parents and their right to make medical decisions for their children.

Attorney General Jeff Landry