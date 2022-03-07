WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that the week of Sunday, March 6, 2022, is the start of National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW). Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry highlighted NCPW and what it means for the state.

According to Landry, this week is a great time for Louisiana consumers to learn how to help avoid scams, identity theft, and other consumer-related fraud. “Consumer education is critical to protecting you and your loved ones from falling prey to fraudsters,” Landry said. “Taking some time during Consumer Protection Week to learn about the common scams that Louisianans face can help guard against them.”

Landry’s office reported that in 2021, the Federal Trade Commission noticed an annual increase of over 70 percent in fraud loss. With reports of more than 5.8 billion dollars lost to scammers in America, Landry wants to use this week to help aid Louisianans from falling victim to scammers.

Landry encouraged consumers to follow safety tips including:

Do not share personal identifying information (social security number) or financial information (bank account number) unless you are applying for credit or have an established relationship with the business.

Be wary of anything that sounds too good to be true.

Avoid high-pressure sales tactics.

Ask questions and get agreements in writing.

Ignore “once in a lifetime” offers.

Do not give cash, wire money, or send prepaid money cards to strangers.

Landry also encouraged consumers to report suspicious activity to the FTC’s Consumer Response Center by calling 1-877-FTC HELP (1-877-382-4357) or submitting it online at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To learn more about scams and fraud, visit AGJeffLandry.com or call Attorney General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.