Louisiana AG Landry warns parents about recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about multiple child products that were recently recalled this summer.
General Landry said, “These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State. I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm.”
Here is a list of the recalled products:
- Infant Fur Jackets by Amerex Group
- Children’s Loungewear by Go Couture
- Children’s Hooded Bathrobes by H&M
- Rock n’ Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price
- Wooden Toy Vehicles by Target
- Toy Train Carts by Flying Tiger Copenhagen
- Rocking Sleepers by Kids II
- Light Up Bed Canopies by Tween Brands
- Chest of Drawers by South Shore Furniture
- Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders by Beaba
- Children’s Sleepwear by Aegean Apparel
- Children’s Sleep Sacks by Gildan Activewear
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher-Price