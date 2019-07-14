Longtime Ruston Daily Leader sports editor Davis dies

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Longtime Ruston Daily Leader Sports Editor Buddy Davis has died.

Louisiana Tech University said Davis died Saturday morning in his sleep at a nursing home in Ruston. He was 72.

The university honored Davis in its Hall of Fame for the five decades he spent covering the school’s sports as well as other games in Lincoln Parish.

Longtime Louisiana Tech women’s basketball coach Leon Barmore says Davis’ versatility and talent was amazing.

Barmore says Davis could go from covering a Little League baseball game to Louisiana Tech spring football practice without missing a beat. He says covering a large variety of events endeared Davis to so many people in the community.

Davis was named to the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013, just months after suffering a stroke.

