‘Long Live Qua,’ Remembering the young man recovered from the Ouachita River

Just beneath the bridge the hovers over the Ouachita River, a family stood together to remember a life gone suddenly.

“He’s not a man that goes missing for days at a time. So we got worried when nobody had seen him,” said Sherri January.

Family of 25-year-old Quadarrius Moore say he had been missing for five days when they got the call that he had been found in the Ouachita River.

“I was devastated, I was like no no not him because he had the most humble, respectful soul. He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said January.

Monroe Police responded to a body found during a river clean up Saturday. They have not released a cause of death. January says rumors have circulated, but they know he didn’t kill himself.

“He has a beautiful son, he has a beautiful family, he was not suicidal. We have things that we believe happened to him. We believe foul play was involved and we know justice will prevail.”

Despite the pain, Moore’s family says they will hold onto his memory to help carry his legacy..

“He still lives in us, he’s not gone. He may not be here physically but his spirit still lives in us,” said January.

Moore’s family wants the person responsible to step forward and to be held accountable. If you have any information surrounding this tragedy contact Monroe Police.