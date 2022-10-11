WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lockheed Martin has been ranked the top Aerospace and Defense Employer and 11th best company overall in this year’s Forbes World’s Best employers survey. According to a release, Statista surveyed 150,000 workers from 57 countries to determine the ranks.

The workers ranked their employers based on economic impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. They also evaluated and rated their level of willingness to recommend their employers to others.



