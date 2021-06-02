Locals prepare for 71st Annual Louisiana Peach Festival; Events Schedule

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The 71st annual Peach Festival is kicking off this weekend in Downtown Ruston. They’re going to have all your favorite foods and arts & crafts for the kids.

“Everybody’s excited to get back out and be able to hang out with friends and family, but it’s just a family tradition for a lot of people in this area,” Jennifer Pyles, Manager of Champs, said.

There will be about 60 arts and crafts vendors and many food trucks to enjoy.

“That will be located in Sexton lot for the art market Arts Market from nine until three, we have live music from 9am until 11pm, with some interactive musicians and interactive artists, and that will be in Railroad Park, along with nine food trucks,” Rebecca Smart, Peach Festival Coordinator, said.

Local business owners are excited to have all of the traffic this event will bring to the downtown area.

“So we are really excited for our town and what the opportunity that means for all of our local businesses here,” Katie Bonnette, Owner of Goldies Boutique, said.

Many restaurants are putting their own peachy twist on their menus for the weekend festivities.

“We are actually getting a lot of imports in of peach strings peach vodka, peach schnapps, we’re actually making up a lot of drinks for the peach fest, we have a peach daiquiri and a Long Island Iced Tea,” Makayla Horton with Sundown Tavern said.

There will also be fun activities for the kids to enjoy.

“And then we have a kid zone that’s in Esma’s alley, so that will be an Esma’s alley right by sundown and that will be open from nine to 11,” Smart said.

This is one of the three events going on in Ruston this weekend. Locals say they are happy to see events such as these in Ruston to help them keep their city thriving.

“It’s going to be nice, plus then we get to have it while all these other universities are in town this weekend for the game so we get to show everybody what our little town is about,” Pyles said.

All festival activities are free to attend from 9:00am – 3:00pm.

Admission from 3:00pm – 11:00pm:

$10 for adults (12+)

$5 for kids (4 and under are free all day)

June 5

9:00am – 3:00pm

Peach Art Market

Location: Sexton Lot across from Railroad Park

June 5

9:00am – 3:00pm

Kids Alley: An Art Experience

Location: Esma’s Alley, 112 E Park Ave.

June 5

9:00am – 3:00pm

Peach Art Exhibit

Location: Historic Fire Station, 200 E. Mississippi Ave.

9:00am – 11:00pm

Live Performances on the Railroad Park Stage

Location: 101 W Park Ave.

9:00am – Jade Reynolds

10:00am – Lady Chops

11:00am – Josh Love

12:00pm – Victoria Wells

1:00pm – Chemistry in Action by Dr. Bill Deese & Mr. Danny Eddy of LA Tech Chem Dept.

2:00pm – Zach O’Neil

4:00pm – The Cypress Knees

5:30pm – Tipsey the Band

7:30pm – LVVRS

9:30pm – The Hollow Decks

Other Peachy Events

May 30 – June 5

Peach Restaurant Week

May 31 – June 4

Peach Hunt sponsored by The Cleaners of Ruston

Clues will be released every day at 10:00am on the Louisiana Peach Festival Facebook, Ruston radio stations, and the Ruston Daily Leader.

June 3

Peach Baby Photo Contest sponsored by Barnes Portraiture

Deadline to submit photos is Friday, May 28 at 5pm. Winners will be announced on June 3.

Location: The Children’s Shoppe, 109 N Trenton St.

June 3-5

Peachy Sidewalk Sale

Location: Downtown Ruston, 101 W Park Ave.

June 4

Kids Fishing Tournament sponsored by Wood Marine

8:00am – 9:30am

Location: Lincoln Parish Park, 211 Parish Park Rd.

June 5

Ruston Farmers Market

9:00am-3:00pm.

Location: Ruston Farmers Market, 220 E Mississippi Ave.

June 5

Queen Dixie Gem Peach and Princess Peach Pageant

6:00pm

Location: Cedar Creek School, 2400 Cedar Creek Dr.

June 11-12

32nd Annual Peach Rodeo

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Location: North Louisiana Expo Center, 165 Fairgrounds Rd.