West Monroe native shares her story and excitement on medical marijuana to soon released statewide

MONROE, La (8/1/19) – The first of August is the day many of Louisiana’s new laws take effect.

One law that legalized medical marijuana has taken more than three years to become a reality. It could be on sale as early as next week.

One West Monroe tells us the great impact it will have on her life.

“After I tried marijuana it changed my life honestly it did.,” said Brittany Gully.

Brittany Gully has been suffering from epilepsy since she was six years old. she says the only thing that’s helped her condition is medical marijuana.

“All the pharmaceutical drugs they throw at me, brand new ones never worked and I just continued to have them, I lost my job. couldn’t drive for quite some time because I kept having seizures,” said Gulley

She’s been traveling travel thousands of miles to get her hands on this product, but soon she’ll only have to drive around the corner.

“I had spent months in the hospital at LSU, Ochsner’s in Louisiana and I was having 20 to 30 seizures weekly on a bad day 20 to 30 a day,” Brittany added.

Three years ago Louisiana lawmakers legalized medical marijuana.

Soon, it will become a reality.

“Well, we’re following all the state regulations set forth by the state board foresty and the board of medical examiners and the state of Louisiana and their law, ” said Doug Boudreaux, owner of Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport.

Patients will first have to see their physicians to get their prescription purchase the product.

“After they see that physician and then they can go to they can then go to the medical marijuana dispensaries that are licensed with the Louisiana Board of pharmacy to pick up their product,” said Doug Boudreaux, Owner of Hope Pharmacy in Shreveport.

For years Brittany struggled with the physical challenges of her condition

Now she says having access to the right doctors here in the state, Brittany says she feels a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.

“Having access to that is going to change my life, I got my job back, I can now drive safely, take care of my two children and I’m really hoping this drug does the same thing for countless others in our state,” said Gully.

Louisiana has nine dispensaries statewide. To check local area click here: https://choumd.com/resources/#Dispensaries