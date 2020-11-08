Local women react to Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — “In 232 years of the Presidency and Vice Presidency in America we’ve never seen a woman in either position and for the first time these young girls get to see that, so it becomes the norm for them,” Katrina Jackson, LA State Senator (D).

“My favorite thing about this is that now the girls of the next generation don’t have to grow up only seeing men in the highest position of leadership in the country and now it’s accessible,” said Allison Newton, Student at ULM.

“It’s historic for me as an African American woman and as a matter of fact, Kamala is my sorority sister. For the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated you know this is truly a historic day for us,” said Juanita Woods, Monroe City Council, District 3.

“Representation just matters a lot. That’s all it is to it. It matters a lot. It shows young girls, young black girls that this could be you like you can achieve more than you think,” said Trinity Williams, Student at ULM.

“As an African American female, it is extremely historic to finally see a female as Vice President-Elect. It says something about females finally breaking the glass ceiling,” said Jackson.

“I’m impressed with her because she has not candored herself to politicians like some women in power. She’s gotten where she’s gotten by standing up for what she believes in and no matter how you stand on politics, I think that’s a really admirable quality for everyone to pay attention to,” said Leah Huber, Student at ULM.