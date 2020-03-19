CORONAVIRUS: Local Visitors Bureau says it’s important to support local restaurants

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (03/18/20)– The coronavirus hasn’t been easy for anyone, but especially for our local restaurants and businesses. With safety measures keeping residents from dining-in, residents are being urged to shop outside the box.



The business world has been operating a little differently as Louisiana’s government tries to keep residents safe from the coronavirus. However, taking action comes at a cost.



“All your small businesses are very much conducting business to try and stay alive in some aspects and they are very much reliant on the community,” said Alana Cooper, Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Businesses and restaurants are only opened for to-go orders or curbside pick up, causing a dent in their bottom line. The West Monroe-Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau says now is the time to support local business owners.



“Those businesses that are still able to employ if we are able to keep using them. I know locally we usually do support our restaurants, but don’t just stop because you can’t go sit in a restaurant and eat,” said Cooper.

The CVB says other ways to support these local businesses is to buy gift cards and use them later, buy local beer or wine and take it home, and use local delivery services.



“I think one of the things that is astounding about our community is the people and the heart of Louisiana. Those here from Monroe and West Monroe and the surrounding area, we’re strong people,” said Cooper.



The CVB suggests choosing a meal and ordering from a local restaurant when you can. If you can’t, suggest it to a friend as every dollar helps keep our small businesses afloat.



“Maybe things are a little different right now but let’s look at the positive side. Let’s post some of those things. What’s your favorite restaurant, share that. Maybe someone hasn’t tried it and they will go pick up curbside,” said Cooper.

Today is March 18th, which is 3-1-8 day. The Monroe and West Monore Convention and Visitors bureau asked locals to post to Facebook about what their favorite things are in the 3-1-8. This is a good time to remember what we love about our community, even in this difficult time.

Click here to see what local restaurants are doing.