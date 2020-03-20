Local tutor gives advice to help kids grow academically while out of school

MONROE, LA (03/19/20)– School is looking a little different for students across the ArkLaMiss as their homes have become their new classrooms. From the classroom to the house, many parents may be worried about their kid’s academic growth while students are out of school due to the coronavirus.



“There are just so many things parents can do right now at home with their child to enhance learning. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that classroom,” said Stephanie Carter, owner of The Children’s Den.



A local tutor says this is the perfect time for students to grow in areas they might struggle in. Stephanie Carter, owner of The Children’s Den, says if your kid is in elementary things you can work on is letter sounds, reading, addition, and multiplication.



“This is a wonderful time for students to work on those foundational skills in which they need to master in a lot of the curricular, tests, and things that they face in the school year,” said Carter.

For parents who don’t know where to start, it’s okay. The Children’s Den is offering free packets to parents that cover the academic foundations. This can help parents who are worried about teaching their kids from home. However, everything doesn’t have to be worksheets and textbooks. This is a time where they can step out of the classroom and get creative with ways to learn. Reading cookbooks while cooking or learning about numbers on a remote while watching T.V.



“As corny as it may sound, you can have a soup can at home and the parent can ask them what sound does “S” make or what letter is this as they point it out,” said Carter.

While some parents may be worried about not knowing the criteria themselves, Carter says don’t be scared to learn alongside them.



“We are our children’s first teacher. No one learns to crawl or to walk without us as parents leading them,” said Carter.

Carter says if your kids are middle and high school students they can work on algebra or find free ACT retired tests to practice on.

Companies offering free subscriptions due to school closure: