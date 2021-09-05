Local supermarket loans generator to overloaded Lafourche Parish hospital following Hurricane Ida

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — With the fourth surge of COVID-19 filling the already overcrowded Thibodaux Regional Hospital, the catastrophic destruction caused by Hurricane Ida not only added additional patients to its workload, but also power issues during the aftermath.

With two surrounding hospitals in Terrebonne Parish evacuating its patients due to Ida, Thibodaux Regional’s generators were on the verge of collapse, with one failing due to overheating.

A large-scale generator was loaned to Thibodaux Regional by Thibodaux-based Rouses Markets.

“We knew we could help our neighbors most in need because we had a generator,” says Donny Rouse, CEO or Rouses Markets. “Lives were hanging in the balance; that’s a lot more important than just selling groceries.”

Rouses Markets facilities team unhooked the generator from their Kenner store and arranged transport to Thibodaux Regional.

The Rouses Market in Kenner will remain closed until power is restored in Jefferson Parish.