Local restaurant gives back to community despite COVID-19

MONROE, LA (03/28/20)– While COVID-19 has impacted local businesses, one Monroe restaurant owner is trying her hardest to make the best out of a terrible situation.

“We did not let any employees off and we are trying to sustain them so they are not unemployed,” said Jenifer Johnson, Owner of Trio’s.

Jenifer Johnson says when customers buy a meal, a gift card, or any merchandise, that money helps not just the restaurant but also the employees.



“Whether our workers are at work or not, we are giving them a free meal a day so that we know they are at least able to eat,” said Johnson.

However, it didn’t stop there. Trio’s is giving back to the community.

“It has also allowed us to help families in need with a meal. There are a lot of families with small children who don’t get to eat, so we have adopted a family that we are able to feed,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the Monroe community has been supporting them from day one of this pandemic with drive-through and online orders.

“I can not thank our community enough. Without the support of our community, we would not be operating,” said Johnson.

Trio’s has been in Monroe for 25 years and they say they have never experienced something like this. They are asking the community to follow the governor’s rules so everyone can get through this pandemic.