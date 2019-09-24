Local residents respond to climate change conversation amid D.C. protests

Climate change protestors literally stopped traffic in Washington D.C. Monday morning demanding the government wake up and do something.

Some residents in the ArkLaMiss expressed that they didn’t think climate change was real. However, there are plenty of people who shared their belief that climate change is, in fact, real and it will be a problem for generations to come if not addressed right away.

Climate change was on the agenda Monday at the United Nations General Assembly meeting. According to NASA climate change is the reason glaciers have shrunk, sea levels have risen, and we’ve been seeing intense heat.

“I know you have to have those things to keep everything in balance for sure.” Bonny Perkins

“I just believe that flooding is going to be a major problem and concern and I don’t think people realize the magnitude or the impact that it’ll have.” Rob Karstendiek

While some people believe climate to be a huge issue, others think that it’s not even real. However, those that do believe say the government should be doing more.

“I kind of think that they turn a blind eye to it, I think trump thinks it’s not real,” said Perkins.

“I’m a big believer in clean air and clean water and all countries should get together and do that and they should do it for themselves,” said President Donald Trump.

Local residents say all it takes to make a difference with climate change is money and some rules.

“I do believe that they could be putting more dollars into that.” Rob Karstendiek

“Probably regulate things a little better, like with aerosol cans and car emissions. I know it would probably cost more but in the long run, it would save our environment.” Bonny Perkins

Scientists indicate climate change will carry on throughout this century and beyond and some of its effects will continue to be rising temperatures, changes in precipitation, and more droughts to name a few.