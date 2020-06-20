Local residents head to the polls for early voting amidst COVID-19 pandemic

MONROE, LA (6/20/20)– NBC 10 is your local election headquarters and we want to remind you early voting for the presidential primary and local elections kicked off today. The 2020 Presidential Primary and local primary election are looking a little different this year as the pandemic caused elections to be pushed back. However, the wait has come to an end. Early voting has begun for Louisiana residents.

“This is a very important election season,” said Brian Crawford, early voter.

Many Monroe residents waited their turn to cast their ballot, it could change the future for our country and the city of Monroe.

“One of the reasons I decided to come out and vote was because it is one way that we can determine the course of our future,” said Mike Abrams, early voter.

Some wanted to get voting out of the way, while others say this is something they’ve done for years and a tradition they live by.

“I’ve been voting since I was 18 and I’m gonna tell you, now I’m nearly 60 so I believe in voting. It’s our American right and we need to do what’s right,” said Deborah Smith Lovejoy, early voter.

But could more people be staying at home because of the pandemic?

“I think so because a lot of people are scared to leave home and they feel safe at home,” said Earl Robertson, early voter.

Others believe it could motivate people to get out and vote for change.

“They may come out to vote regardless of the obstacles that are presented under the present,” said Crawford.

At the end of the day, voters say the difference between one vote can go a long way.

“Every vote makes a change. It doesn’t matter if it’s one person, two people, three people, 40 people, 100 people, it all adds up. Every vote counts,” said Jaylond Roberson, early voter.

“I’ve seen elections won by one vote so it’s very important that we get out, vote, and exercise our rights. It makes changes for the city,” said Lovejoy.

Early voting continues through July 4th starting from 8:30 to 6 pm daily. No voting on excluding Sundays. If you plan to cast your vote, you will need a picture I-d and you also have to be registered to vote.