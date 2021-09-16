Local rehab facility helps residents find their ‘Second Chances’ in life

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — September is National Suicide prevention month and one local recovery center, Second Chances, is providing healing and restoration to individuals and families struggling with addictions.

We spoke with several people connected to the program and here is what they had to say:

“We are a 9 day residential facility. We offer detox and intensive out patients as well. We do 3.7 which is concurrent, so those that are struggling with mental health as well as drug addiction,” says Riley Mceacharn, the administrator for Second Chances.

“I’m a former recovery alcoholic addict myself. I went through the program like 15 times and I’ve been clean and sober now for 11 months. So the program, it just helps and save people lives,” says Troy Hatfield.

“I was really tired and I was on the verge of suicide and I would have taken my own life if I hadn’t have gotten it right. My family never gave up and they pushed me,” says Krystien Poieester.

If you would like more information about Second Chances you can visit their website by clicking here.