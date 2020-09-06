Local President Trump supporters hold boat parade in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Across the country today, lakes were filled with “Trump Boat Parades”. For some locals, they wanted to make sure their voices were heard too. Earlier this afternoon, a Trump Boat Parade took place at Lake D’arbonne in Farmerville. Event officials say they are doing this to show their support of President Donald Trump for his 2020 re-election.

“All aboard the Trump Train.”

Trump supporters filled Lake D’arbonne with boats, banners, and flags…all for one cause.

“Trump 2020,” said Liz Purdy, Event Organizer.

As the 2020 Presidential Election is just around the corner, these Trump supporters say this election season is critical.

“My daddy always taught me to stand up for what you believe in, no matter what, even if you’re the last one standing,” said Purdy.

“These people that showed up here today aren’t just voting for nobody. They are voting for somebody who will stand up for the Constitution,” said Emmanuel Slack, participated in Trump Boat Parade.

Some participants say seeing the outcome of Saturday’s Trump parade shows that small towns, like Farmerville, actually have a big voice.

“It’s crazy in our little town. I live here in Farmerville, I’m a home town guy, and this is Trump country. Trump country,” said Stoney Woodman, participated in Trump Boat Parade.

Trump supporters say this parade is more than just having fun, it’s standing up for what they think is best for America.

“I see patriots. I see people who love their country,” said Slack.