Local organization extends helping hand by hosting free resource fair

MONROE, LA (07/20/19)–A local organization extended a helping hand to the community by holding a free resource fair for the public.

This is the first year “Faith and Hope Behavioral Health” hosted this event.



Many different organizations came out to offer their services. Some of those businesses included dentists, the food bank, insurance companies, even financial services.

Faith and Hope is a non-profit that provides services to mental health needs and medical transportation.

However, this event was specifically held to help educate, elevate, and empower the community.





“The community on what is available for them. Not many individuals in the Monroe and west Monroe area or Ouachita Parish know what there is to be offered to them,” said Amber Madison, Recruiter Specialist for Faith and Hope.



They also had face painting and make your own slime for the kids. The staff says they hope to put on another fair in the future. You can visit the office Monday through Friday, 8:00-5:00.

