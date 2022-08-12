WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe and West Monroe Police Department are committed to providing a safe environment to the youth in our area, and, as college students get ready to go back to school, authorities are spreading alcohol awareness.

West Monroe Captain, C.J. Beck, says it is crucial to inform students about the consequences of drinking and driving.

“You know, we don’t want an incident that we hear about all over the country every year about colleges, fraternities, and sororities, who have a death or a serious injury due to the consumption of alcohol.”

If students decide to consume alcohol, officials want to encourage them to make smart decisions and always have a plan for themselves and everybody else.

“There should always be a designated driver. And if there is no one available to make arrangements with, there should be either a taxi cab service, or an Uber, or Lyft, or friend or family. I know people would rather pick someone up they care about that is impaired than go to their funeral.”

“You don’t have to do it all, and if you do, find yourself in a position where you have to do it,” said Drew Rogers, a student. “Have somebody who can take you home safely. You don’t have to put yourself in a position to get behind the wheel, possibly hurt people, or take lives, or hurt yourself.”

Captain Beck reminds students about the danger of driving and being distracted.

“Whether you are drinking or driving, or distracted driving, or using a cellphone, the hardest thing for us in law enforcement is to do a death notification, and we have done enough, too many of them. Especially in this area.”

“You are going to school for a responsibility, to go to classes, not to go out and get DUI’s and get in trouble,” said Andrews.