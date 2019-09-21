Local officials give free child seat inspections for National Seat Check Saturday

MONROE, LA (09/21/19)–On august 1st, upgrades to car seat safety laws went into effect. Today, Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and the Louisiana State Police worked together for national seat check Saturday.



Officials say that 9 out of 10 car seats are actually put in wrong or used incorrectly- putting the child in danger. These seat inspections were free to the community. In addition, parents in need received free car seats that were donated by the farmer bureau and 147 Louisiana sonic’s. Keeping children safe is the main focus.

“You realize the number one killer for kids in the united states is car crashes.This is the one thing we can do that is directly saving a child from being killed or seriously injured in a car crash,” J.L. Sanders, Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force.

Children should stay in a car seat until outgrowing the seat by harness weight or height. Children 13 and younger should always ride in the back seat.