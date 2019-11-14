Local non-profit in need of gift sponsors for holiday season

(11/13/19) Since 2013, Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana has delivered joy to over 1200 children in families that need a little extra help during the holiday season.

“We just saw, you know, such a great need in our community. You can go to our page, choose a child that has already been approved through our screening process, which they must be from a working, disabled or U.S. military home” says Donna Groan, Founder of Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana.

In addition to emergency relief. The home grown non-profit uses the angel tree idea to connect families to a person or group that wants to sponsor a family.

They have three trees and four drop off locations across Northeast Louisiana; two in West Monroe, one in Sterlington and one in Farmerville. Any donation, big or small, is welcomed.

“If they can’t adopt an entire family or an entire child they can buy a couple of things that will help” says Jill Washer, Assistant Founder of Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana.

A sponsor can donate anything from clothes, to toys to various electronic devices, even bibles. And they also accept anything from food to toiletries. Sponsors can either deliver the gifts or remain anonymous. One of their sponsors, grace place ministries is donating 30 bibles this year. Those who donate will also receive an extra benefit.

“Job prep and Darbonne Thrift are sponsored up with us as well. And through them we can offer a non-profit tax ID receipt.”

Any leftover donations will be sent out to other local non-profit groups that donate for the holidays. they will be accepting items and donations through the second week of December.

If you are interested in sponsoring or helping Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana you can find a link to their Facebook group here .

Here is a list of their drop off sites around northeast Louisiana:

Hot Tots Children’s Consignments Boutique: 2715 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, LA 71291 (Has Christmas Tree)

Sterlington Ace Hardware: 9092 HWY 165 North, Sterlington, LA 71280 (Has Christmas Tree)

K&M Coffee, Corks & Camo – K&M Boutique, Gifts & More: 1012 South Main Street, Farmerville, LA 71241 (Has Christmas Tree)

R&R Sales & Service: 680 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe, LA 71292