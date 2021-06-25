ZOOBILATION: Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosts fundraiser for a new train coach

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe will have its annual Zoobilation starting Saturday morning, June 26, 2021.

This year the proceeds will go towards helping the zoo purchase a railroad coach for their train.

Tom Pearson, the Zoo Director, says, “We want everyone to enjoy every aspect of the zoo. The boat ride, you can actually get a wheelchair on that. Most all of our exhibits and pathways are wheelchair accessible, this is the only one that’s not.”

One of the main attractions at the Louisiana Purhcase Gardens and Zoo is the train ride, but right now, not everyone can enjoy it because it isn’t handicap accessible.

“And of course we want to correct that, so the company does make a coach like this that has an extended ramp that folds down and then we can get the powerchair or wheelchair up and they can enjoy the train just like you and me,” says Pearson.

But the railroad coach isn’t cheap, it costs $75,000 just for one. That’s why the zoo is putting this year’s fundraiser proceeds towards getting the new addition.

“Again they’re not cheap, I don’t want to have anybody discouraged that oh well I can do 5 dollars, but I can’t do 75, well you know, it all adds up, so every little bit helps,” says Pearson.

The zoo will be open Saturday for their “Quiet Hour” from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for kids and families who are sensitive to the noises and whistles throughout the park.

After that, there will be food vendors and water slides for the entire family to enjoy.