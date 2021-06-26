Zoobilation: A new fundraiser by Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

The Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society held this year’s Zoobilation

Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo hosts many events throughout the year, but this year’s event, zoobilation, might be a little more special, and that’s because the goal is to raise funds for a handicap accessible car for the train.

This promising project hopes to raise roughly seventy-five thousand and seven hundred dollars to build a handicap accessible train coach to help those in a wheelchair or who are limited in terms of mobility, and can still get on the train and enjoy the ride.

Board Director of the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society,

Kerry Heafner, says it’s an honor to serve his community.

“It’s huge to be able to be a part of this and watch all these exciting things going on at the zoo. It’s just gonna be a great investment in the community.” He says.

President of the Louisiana Purchase Zoological society, Maggie generoso says

“So the train really helps, I mean, anyone who’s in a wheelchair. It’s so important for us to meet the needs of all those individuals.” Says Generoso.

Ella Ecker, a spokesperson for the event, is not a stranger to this limited mobility, she says she wants to help raise awareness in her community.

“It means a lot to me. It makes it so everyone can experience the train. not just people who can walk normally.” Says Ecker.

Ella’s mom and older sister also share their support. They say they hope to inspire others.

“We are an organization that allows people with disabilities to be included in 5k’s and marathons and cycling events.” Says Ella’s mom, Jennifer Cooen.

Rileigh Ecker, Ella’s older sister, says she wants to keep inspiring others as much as her sister Ella inspires her.

“I would like to be able to push my sister, or any person really. One day.”