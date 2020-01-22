Your guide to Mardi Gras 2020 in the ArkLaMiss

Amanda King is a single mother of three who has lost everything. She stays in Athens, but she stayed with her family on January 12th in a Super 8 motel to visit them while they were in town. Little did she know the next morning, her home would be in shambles.

"It was really devastating. To see everything you've worked for gone. The ceiling in my daughters room, my youngest daughter, its gone. If she would have been here that night, its on her bed, who knows if she would have even made it through. Yeah, its really devastating," said Amanda King.