Wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Louisiana State Police in the death of Erroll Johnson

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Louisiana State Police over the death of Erroll Johnson. Those close to Mr. Johnson are searching for answers as to why he was killed.

According to court documents, on July 5, 2020, Erroll Johnson was pulled over after midnight on I-20 near Calhoun. Police say that during this traffic stop Johnson proceeded to fire a weapon towards them. In defense, officers say they fired back. Police say Johnson then evaded officers and was later located at a Red Roof Inn about three days after the initial traffic stop.

As officers tried to make an arrest reports state that Johnson once again began firing on police. Officers once again fired back in self-defense. It was during this shootout that Johnson lost his life

The family’s attorney Dwayne Burrell is arguing that Johnson never originally fired at officers, and is asking that bodycam footage be released in this case.

Dwayne Burrell, Johnson’s family lawyer, says “Allow the family to see the bodycam, not a piece of it. Not bits and pieces that they feel fits their case, but all the bodycam. Not only from the night of July 8th, but also on that day July 5th which led to this. They want to see that because there are some serious questions as to what happened.”

The Johnson family and the Louisiana State Police could not be reached at this time. We will keep you updated on this story on air and right here. For more about this case, click here.