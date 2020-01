WEST MONROE, La. (1/27/20)–

The Wossman High School Band’s drumline is hosting its first annual drumline competition. The band will compete against other local high schools in a traditional drumline battle style on Saturday, February 1 on their campus at 1600 Arizona Ave in Monroe.

The cost of admission is $8 for everyone. Drumline fans can expect to see percussion performances by local colleges like Grambling State University, Alcorn State University and Talladega College.