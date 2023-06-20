JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The new civil rights trail is being built in honor of the Deacons of Defense. The Deacons for Defense and justice was an armed African American self-defense group founded in November 1964, during the civil rights era in the mill town of Jonesboro, Louisiana.

It means a lot it and shows a lot about the history and lets the public know that during the civil rights era we had some strong men stand up, step up and speak out to protect their people. James Bradford, Civil rights activist, The Deacons of Defense

A dedication ceremony is planned for July 6th at the Charles H. Garrett Community Center in Jonesboro, where Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will be a featured guest. Following, those in attendance will move to the civil rights trail location where markers commemorating local members of the deacons of defense will be unveiled.

The new project will give residents a safe walking trail to use but also pays homage to some of the town’s former leaders who helped make the community what it is today.