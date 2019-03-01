Woofstock set for March 2 Video

MONROE, La. - (2/28/19) KTVE/KARD presents Woofstock where it’s all about peace, love, and paws!

Bring your fur baby out for activities geared for pooches and the people who love them.

As usual, we’ll have Food Truck Row and plenty of artisans and vendors, both pet themed and not. It is free to attend!

Pet vendors like gourmet dog treats and dog clothes and accessories will be on site.

10:00am Pet parade

10:15am Pet pageant hosted by SOS Pets

10:30am Human costume contest hosted by SOS Pets

11am-12pm Michael Jackson, BB King, and Stevie Wonder tribute by Josh Love

1pm-4pm Eric Clapton and Bob Seger tribute by Slik Nickel

Get your exclusive Woofstock t-shirt at the event.