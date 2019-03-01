Woofstock set for March 2
MONROE, La. - (2/28/19) KTVE/KARD presents Woofstock where it’s all about peace, love, and paws!
Bring your fur baby out for activities geared for pooches and the people who love them.
As usual, we’ll have Food Truck Row and plenty of artisans and vendors, both pet themed and not. It is free to attend!
Pet vendors like gourmet dog treats and dog clothes and accessories will be on site.
10:00am Pet parade
10:15am Pet pageant hosted by SOS Pets
10:30am Human costume contest hosted by SOS Pets
11am-12pm Michael Jackson, BB King, and Stevie Wonder tribute by Josh Love
1pm-4pm Eric Clapton and Bob Seger tribute by Slik Nickel
Get your exclusive Woofstock t-shirt at the event.
More Stories
-
Here's your Fish & Game Forecast
-
A Bossier Parish Community is lending a helping hand to a first…
-
The #1 LSU Tiger Baseball team travels to Austin, Tx., this weekend…