Woodsmen Life Insurance donates power wheelchair to veterans for drawing

CROSSETT, Arkansas (09/05/19) A group of veterans in Crossett are hoping to give out two power wheelchairs to a disabled veteran.

Woodsmen Life Insurance donated one wheelchair to the group this week at Century Next Bank. The first wheelchair was bought by community donations and is displayed at the Crossett Public Library.

The wheelchairs are for any veteran that has served in the United States Armed Forces and is physically disabled. The wheelchairs will be given out during the Veterans Parade and Festival taking place on October 19.

Any veteran in the ArkLaMiss can register for the drawing. Registration can be completed at Crossett City Hall, Century Next Bank, Crossett Public Library and Kinards Jewelry.