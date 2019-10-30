Women of Ruston Church of Christ donate gifts to Sheriff’s office for kids in crisis

RUSTON, La. (10/30/2019)– Children are sometimes faced with adult situations, but a stuffed animal and a fleece blanket are items that are known to warm a child’s heart. That’s why officers keep the furry passengers in their vehicles just in case they are called to a traumatic event and a child is involved.

Deputies say they are thankful to the ladies at the Ruston Church of Christ for their donation.

“Just like with a first aid kit for medical trauma, these are in the car as well for emotional trauma for the kids. we hope we don’t have to need them, but we do for the kids thanks to these ladies,” LPSO Patrol Officer, Landon Hunt, said.

Officers say these items not only bring the child comfort, but also help police win over the trust of the children going through the crisis.

“Maybe when they grow up and they need us they are not scared of the police, but there’s a trust there or a bond that was created at a young age,” Hunt, said.

Teddy bears are given to children during accidents, domestic violence, medical emergencies, or child abuse situations.

Hunt says he has personally handed out one of these bags.

“The first one I gave out I think he was about 3 or 4 years old on the side of the interstate at night.,” Hunt, said. “He was scared to death and it just gave him something to grab a hold of and you can the the comfort in their eyes.”

This is the second year the women of Ruston Church of Christ have donated these items to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office.

“We’ll never know when we’ll need them, but we’ll have them when we do,” Hunt, said.