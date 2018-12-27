Woman suspected of meth distribution in a school zone arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Angela Doane [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sydney Newton [ + - ]

OAK GROVE, La. - (12/27/18) Oak Grove Police Department arrested a local woman on drug related warrants after several months of investigation, in connection with the distribution of methamphetamine in a school zone.

OGPD began an investigation into Angela Doane, 44, of Oak Grove in early October. Doane was suspected of distributing methamphetamine to citizens located in Oak Grove. Throughout the investigation, it was learned that Doane was selling suspected methamphetamine within a school zone. Investigators were able to conduct undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Doane.

Warrants were requested and issued for Doane’s arrest.

During a traffic stop on Dec. 22, officials noticed Doane was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. With the assistance of West Carroll Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. OGPD Narcotics Investigators took Doane into custody on the outstanding warrants.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Sydney Newton,18, of Oak Grove. Newton appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time of the stop.

Investigators gained permission to search the vehicle where multiple drug related items were discovered. Investigators located suspected marijuana in the passenger seat as well as Tramadol, which is a schedule IV narcotic, in the passenger side of the vehicle. Other items of drug paraphernalia were also located within the vehicle.

Doane was arrested on outstanding OGPD warrants for two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine and two counts of Violation of CDS, Distribution in a Drug Free/School Zone. Doane’s total bond was set at $165,000.

Sydney Newton was arrested on Possession of Schedule I CDS, Marijuana, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Tramadol, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Newton’s total bond was set at $4,500.

Both were transported to Morehouse Detention Center for housing.