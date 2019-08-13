Woman stabbed multiple times by her spouse

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — (8/13/19) Richland Parish deputies said a woman was stabbed multiple times by her current spouse.

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Richardson Medical Center during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Deputies interviewed a female victim who had been cut and stabbed multiple times. It was learned from the alleged victim, her spouse Tammie Parrish Guccione was responsible for the wounds.

Further investigation showed Guccione’s former spouse, James Parrish, had also choked Tammie Guccione earlier during another altercation.

All three individuals were living together at a residence on Old River Road in Rayville.

James Parrish also was in the process of helping Tammie Guccione flee to New Orleans to avoid being arrested for the stabbing incident.

Deputies arrested James E. Parrish, 75, charging him with Obstruction of Justice and Domestic Abuse by Strangulation.

Tammie Parrish Guccione, 49, who was charged with Domestic Abuse and Aggravated Battery.

James Parrish

Tammie Guccione

The victim of the stabbing was also arrested on outstanding RPSO warrants.

James Parrish and Tammie Guccione were both booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with no bail amount set at this time. The stabbing victim was booked on her outstanding warrants and released.