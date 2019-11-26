Woman arrested for brush, trailer fire in Catahoula Parish

SANDY LAKE, La. — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has announced an arrest in connection to a November 24 trailer fire in Catahoula Parish.

According to a press release, 30-year-old Stormy McCarthy was booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson and one count of Fire Raising on Lands of Another.

The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday, November 24, in the 100 block of Maycel Road in Sandy Lake, Louisiana.

Through evidence-gathering and witness-interviews, deputies were able to determine that McCarthy intentionally set fire to a burn pile made of property that did not belong to her. That fire later spread to a vacant trailer nearby.

