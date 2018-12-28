Woman and young boy victims of a double homicide in Little Rock, according to police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KARK) - (12/27/18) A woman and young boy are the victims in a double homicide discovered Thursday morning on the city's southwest side.

That's according to the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD), which has not yet released their ages, names or relationship to one another.

Officials say it happened at an apartment complex near Eagle Hill and Par Dr., just off W. Baseline Road.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 and say the victims were found in the parking lot.

Police are not yet saying how the victims died, only that evidence at the scene points to foul play.

"Around the holidays, Christmas just ended a couple days ago.. .that can be really hard for a family to go through," says Akeia Joyner, who lives in the complex.

The LRPD is asking that anyone with information on the incident to please give them a call.