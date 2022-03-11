WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with Kiroli Park Foundation to host The St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Festival. According to the chamber, the event will be held at Kiroli Park on March 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The chamber says the event will include live music and entertainment. The chamber invites you and your children to come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s day with games, arts and crafts, and more. The event will provide free lemonade and there will be food items there for purchase.

Organizers have planned a Bicycle Parade that will be open to adults, children, and pets. The parade is a non-motorized parade that can include bicycles, scooters, wagons, and strollers. Organizers say they are planning to line up the parade participants at noon to start the parade shortly after. There will be prizes for the best-decorated adult, child, and pet.



Organizers tell us park admission is free during the event, thanks to the sponsors. Standard park admission is $1.00 per person and it will apply after 12:00 p.m.

For more information about the St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.