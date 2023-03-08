WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, presented by Centric Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Kiroli Park in West Monroe. The event is hosted by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Kiroli Park Foundation.

The St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Festival will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM. The event is free for the public and park admission has been generously sponsored by Totally Tumbling and Ouachita Parish Schools from 10 AM–noon after which standard $1 park admission applies.

The festivities will include live music and entertainment presented by Music City Studios. Bring the whole family for St. Patrick’s Day arts and crafts, face painting, games, giveaways, storytime, and so much more! Free green lemonade and additional food items will be for sale. The Bicycle Parade is open to adults, children, and pets and is a non-motorized parade that can include bicycles, scooters, wagons, strollers, etc.

The parade lines up at noon and will begin shortly afterward. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated child under 5, 6, and up, and the most festive ride in the parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival is brought to you by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and these amazing sponsors: Centric Federal Credit Union, Johnny’s Pizza House, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Totally Tumbling, Ouachita Parish Schools, Graphic Packaging Int., Music City Studios, City of West Monroe, GO Care, Malmay and Associates, Macaroni Kid Monroe-West Monroe, Raising Canes!

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival, call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.