WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce held a camp for high school students. The camp is for those students who want to become future entrepreneurs.

Students worked on personality strengths, developed marketing and branding skills and promoted financial and government literacy. They had the opportunity to visit with civic leaders, field experts and take a field trip to City Hall, Delta Community College and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

“You know, entrepreneurship is about creating your own path, about trailblazing, funding, a need and meeting that need for something you’re passionate about whether it be a product, a service, an idea”, said WMWO Chamber of Commerce Intern Asja Jordan.

Students will pitch their business ideas at ULM on Friday, July 15, 2022.