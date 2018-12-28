WMPD warns public about an increase in vehicle burglaries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La. - (12/28/18) The West Monroe Police Department is seeing a significant increase in the number of vehicle burglaries where firearms left inside appear to be the target.

Since Nov. 28 of this year, there have been 35 vehicle burglaries. According to Sgt. C.J. Beck with WMPD, the majority of these car break-ins resulted in stolen firearms.

The burglaries included both unlocked and locked vehicles.

All parts of the city of West Monroe have been affected, but police tell NBC 10 there is a higher concentration in the south side of the city.

WMPD encourages the public not to leave valuables inside a vehicle, especially firearms. They also recommend that all unattended vehicles are locked.