WMPD: Missing Persons Alert

WEST MONROE, La. — West Monroe Police Department responded to a missing person complaint on Friday, September 11, 2020.

It was reported that Ellis Rushing (w/m; dob: 3/29/1941) left his residence on Blanchard Street in West Monroe at approximately 8:30 pm last night.

He was going to a local fast-food restaurant.

He was driving a 2012 black Honda Civic bearing Louisiana license plate YZU759.

He has not returned.

Mr. Rushing suffers from dementia and diabetes. He is described as 5’10” and 155 lbs.

He was last seen wearing an LSU shirt, blue jeans, and an LSU baseball cap.

The vehicle he was driving has a broken handicap placard on the dash and a Westbrook Villa identification badge hanging from the inside rear-view mirror.

For anyone who has information on this case, please contact the West Monroe Police Department (318) 396-2722.