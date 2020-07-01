WMPD: DWI Checkpoints throughout 4th of July weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The West Monroe Police Department encourages safe and sober driving through the July 4th weekend.

Saturation patrol officers will be out enforcing DWI and Occupant Protection Laws.

Authorities say there will be a Sobriety Checkpoint from 6 pm to 12 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 on a roadway within the city limits of West Monroe, Louisiana.

The saturation patrols and checkpoints are Federally funded through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

