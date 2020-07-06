WMPD asking public to help identify armed robbery suspect

WEST MONROE, La. — West Monroe Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery case.





According to WMPD, the incident happened on Monday, June 29, 2020, at approximately 9 PM. Police say that a local convenience store was robbed at gunpoint by the suspect in the surveillance photoes.

If you know who this is or have information regarding this case, please call Detective Chad Grubbs at 318-397-6512.

