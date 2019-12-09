WM receives $4 million grant to address flooding risk at Black Bayou Basin

WEST MONROE, La. (12/9/19) — For the first time ever The City of West Monroe applied for funding from the Statewide Flood Control Program.

After applying the city was awarded $4,000,000.

Mayor of West Monroe, Staci Mitchell, shares that this money will help the city address it’s flood risk reduction into the Black Bayou Basin.

The majority of the city’s canal drains right into the bayou which accounts for 80% of historical flooding. Mayor Mitchell says the money will help address three major projects.

“One is to widen and improve the Black Bayou Canal not only in the city but in the parish because that’s what will get the water out faster. Another is to increase the capacity at the Black Bayou pump stations. The third is the acquisition program which is buying flood prone properties which we have a FEMA grant that’s working with that as well, to get those properties out of development and we’ll be able to use that property as detention as well as greenway.” Mayor Staci Mitchell, City of West Monroe

If those properties aren’t out of development, they’re at risk of flooding. It isn’t clear which properties will be affected, but in the first phase, the city is looking to acquire 24 homes.

West Monroe is already in the design phase for the canal expansion at the bayou and they have already started buying properties at risk for flooding.