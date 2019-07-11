With a Tropical System Incoming, the Red Cross Encourages Planning and Preparation

Baton Rouge, LA (NBC 33) (Fox 44) – (7/11/19) While there is still a lot of uncertainty on the exact path, strength and impact that the incoming tropical system will have, heavy rain will be one of several hazards felt across much of the state. The Red Cross encourages all residents to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family now.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

Talk with household members and create an evacuation plan. Practicing the plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event. Check in with your neighbors to see if they have any transportation or mobility limitations you can assist with, should an evacuation order be issued.

Be informed. Learn about the community’s hurricane response plan. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to select up to 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts on their mobile device. The content includes expert guidance on what to do before, during and after different emergencies or disasters from home fires to hurricanes. The app can be found in smartphone app stores by searching for American Red Cross, texting ‘EMERGENCY’ to 90999, or by going toredcross.org/apps.

If someone already has a disaster kit, now is the time make sure the food and water is still okay to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date. If they already have an emergency plan for their household, they should talk about it again with family members, so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING TO AN EVACUATION CENTER

In the event that an evacuation order is issued, there are some personal items that we encourage everyone bring with them. Hurricane evacuation centers are meant to safely house people for about 72 hours until the storm passes and weather conditions improve. If needed, local government officials may transition evacuation centers into emergency shelters if residents can’t return home after the storm passes.

Prescription and emergency medications

Extra clothing

Pillows and blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents

Other comfort items

It’s also important to bring special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and other items for family members who may have unique needs.

PRACTICE FLOOD SAFETY

Heavy rain will be one of many hazards felt from this system. Practice flood safety should you encounter flooding during or after the storm.

Travel is not encouraged during the storm.

If you are in an area that is flooding (e.g., on the coast, on a floodplain, near a river, on an island waterway, or just in a flood-prone or low-lying area), move to a location on higher ground before floodwaters reach you.

Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car. Remember, Turn Around! Don’t Drown!

If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Stay indoors and away from windows and glass doors. If you are in a temporary structure, safely move to a sturdy building and go to a windowless room on the lowest level that is not likely to flood.

Never use a generator, gasoline-powered equipment and tools, grill, camp stove, or charcoal burning device inside or in any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, and vents.

