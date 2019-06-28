Wisner woman arrested for setting vehicle on fire

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. – (6/28/19) A Wisner woman has been arrested for setting her car on fire, which she was struggling to maintain financial obligations for.

Hollie Johnson, 33, was booked into the Franklin Parish Detention Center on June 27th for one count of Arson With Intent to Defraud.

In the early morning hours of June 25th, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in determining the origin and cause of a vehicle fire located in the 500 block of Tom Kerrigan Road in Wisner. The owner of the vehicle, Johnson, reported extinguishing the fire on her own, but suffered burns to her hands.

Following an assessment of the scene, conducting witness interviews and collecting evidence, the fire was deemed to be intentionally set.

Following additional investigative efforts, SFM investigators identified Johnson as a suspect in the case and she was taken into custody.

